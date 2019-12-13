|
PLATT. Peacefully on Sunday 1st December 2019. John, aged 89 years of Colby. Sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 11:30am on Tuesday 17th December. No flowers by request. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to The RNLI Port St. Mary Branch. C/o Mr Ken Leigh, Willow Cottage, Shore Road, Port St. Mary. IM9 5DY. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
