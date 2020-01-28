Home

PORTER. John, aged 81 of Ramsey. Husband of the late Valerie and partner of Kathleen. Devoted father of Stephen, Christopher, Martin and James. Beloved grandfather and much loved father-in-law. John passed away peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home on the 20th January. The funeral will take place at Maughold Church on 30th January at 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to 'Brookfield Nursing Home Social Fund'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 28, 2020
