|
|
CALEY. John Robert, aged 81 years, on Saturday 26th September at the Countess of Chester Hospital, peacefully, with his family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Irene, beloved father of Helen and Paul. Eldest son of the late William and Mary Caley formerly of The Strang, Braddan. Adored brother of Brendan and Bernadette and the late Michael and Kevin. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral service takes place in Chester on Monday 12th October. He will be sadly missed by us all. R.I.P John, you will be forever in our hearts. Donations, if so desired, may be sent to Shirley House c/o The Chester Link Charity, Suite 1b, Third Floor, 10 St John Street, Chester CH1 1DA or via the just giving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-caley.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 6, 2020