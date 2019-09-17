|
|
CANNAN. It is with deep regret that Ian and Elaine announce the death of their son John Robert, aged 50 years. He passed away on 24th August 2019, and he leaves daughter Bryony, and sons Ewan and Corwyn, sisters Dawn and Alison, brothers Paul, Nigel and the late Neil. A lap of the TT Course will commence from the Grandstand at 10.15am on Friday 20th September 2019, this will be followed at 11.30am by a funeral service at which you are requested to not wear formal mourning attire (rock band T shirts would be welcome) at Douglas Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation, Langstone Technology Park, Building 6000, Havant PO9 1SA, United Kingdom. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 17, 2019