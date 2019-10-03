|
CANNAN. Ian, Elaine, Dawn, Paul, Alison and Nigel would like to thank their family, friends and neighbours for all the flowers, cards and messages of condolences. Following the recent loss of their eldest son John Robert Cannan we would also like to take this opportunity to thank Salisbury Hospital, UK for their medical care and attention that John received. Thanks also to Eric Faragher, Funeral Directors. Rest in Peace John Boy 05/07/69 - 24/08/19.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 3, 2019