Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Cannan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert Cannan

John Robert Cannan Obituary
CANNAN. Ian, Elaine, Dawn, Paul, Alison and Nigel would like to thank their family, friends and neighbours for all the flowers, cards and messages of condolences. Following the recent loss of their eldest son John Robert Cannan we would also like to take this opportunity to thank Salisbury Hospital, UK for their medical care and attention that John received. Thanks also to Eric Faragher, Funeral Directors. Rest in Peace John Boy 05/07/69 - 24/08/19.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.