DUDLEY. On Tuesday 26th November 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, John Robert Dudley (Bob) of Ballamillaghyn, Mount Rule, much loved husband of the late Joyce, father of Gary, father-in-law of Pam and grandad and great grandad, he will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday 6th December 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019