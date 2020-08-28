|
|
Drumm. Peacefully after a short illness on Friday 21st August 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, with his wife by his side. John Rodney aged 84 years of Castletown. Much loved husband of Joan, loving dad to Elaine, father in law to Paul. Dear step father to Heath, Deb, Andrea and Gareth, Step Father in law to Aly, Carly and Gary, treasured Papa to Thomas, Addison, Jaime, Isabella, Summer, Daisy, Holly and the late Oskar, dearest brother to Michael he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd September at 1.15pm Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Oskar's Dreams - Remember Jade. C/o Mrs D Herbert, 22 Clybane Rise, Farmhill, Douglas, IM2 2LU. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020