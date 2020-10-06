|
Duffy. John Rutherford. Born on 16th August 1932 and passed away peacefully on 1st October 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in King Edward Close, Onchan. He was predeceased by his first wife Muriel and will be sadly missed by his wife Doreen, step children Frances and Adrian, his brother David and his family, and all who knew him. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 9th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice at Home, Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang Road, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 6, 2020