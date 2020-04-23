Home

SANDERSON. On Monday 20th April 2020 peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla, John formerly of Malvern Road, Douglas, beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Ian and Linda, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, "well liked by all". Due to present circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers please should be sent to Crossroads Care, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road,Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 23, 2020
