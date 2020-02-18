|
Shimmin. On Saturday the 15th of February 2020 peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. John (Haydn) aged 84 years of Rosshay, Main Road St Johns. Dearly beloved husband of Jill, dearest father of Neil and Graham. Father in law of Cheryl and Louise, dearly loved grandad of Toni, Kaitlyn, Isabelle and Daisy. Younger brother of the late May and Edgar. Will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues. The funeral service will be held at St Germans Cathedral, Peel on Friday the 21st of February at 10.00am, followed by interment in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP or to either St Johns United Football Club or the St Johns Cricket Club. All Enquiries to David Lancaster Funeral Directors Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020