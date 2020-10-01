|
Rough. John Slater (Ruffy) Was born on 20th March 1956 and passed away peacefully on 28th September 2020 surrounded by his family at Noble's Hospital. He was a devoted uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. A loving brother to Eddie, Margaret, and the late Alan and Suzanne and sister in law Annette. He remains in their hearts forever. Special thanks to Mags for her constant love and devotion, also Stephanie, Michelle and all of the staff on Ward 11. All of the staff at Anfield Manor Nursing Home for all of their care. He leaves behind many friends who were touched by his funny, loving, caring personality, and who all feel privileged to have known him. May God bless and look after him. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 8th October 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2020