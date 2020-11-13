|
WRIGHT. Dr John Stephen. Steve, of Lytham, Carrick and Ramsey passed away peacefully on 23rd October 2020, aged 85. Devoted and beloved husband of Jean, father of Robert, Margaret and Helen, grandpa to Callum, Catriona, Kirsten, Elspeth, Tom and Ben. A proud Manxman, a caring physician, a kind and gentle renaissance man, Steve will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues. Family funeral, no flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 13, 2020