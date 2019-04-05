|
MILLER. On Friday 29th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, John Stewart of Lyndale Avenue, Peel. Husband of Phyllis, father of John and Peter, father in law to Hannah, granda to Sean, brother to Jean and the late Arthur, brother in law to Susan, uncle to all his Miller nephews and nieces. A private funeral service has taken place. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to R.N.L.I (Peel Branch) c/o Peel Lifeboat Station, The Breakwater, Peel, IM5 1TG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019