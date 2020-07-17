|
Sutherton. Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. John aged 79 years formerly of Ramsey. Dearest friend of John Edward and Irene Winifred. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on 22nd July in Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Manx Decaf C/o Mrs Nicki Sinclair, 16 Manor Road, Farmhill, Douglas IM2 2NL. All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020