|
|
Faragher. John Thomas (Jack) aged 89 years of Close Coar, Baldrine. Captain of the Parish of Lonan. Sadly passed away on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, at Noble's Hospital. Darling husband of Anne for 64 years, much loved Dad to Julie and the late John, loving Poppa to Nicola, Anna, Kevin, Neil and Steven. Proud Poppa to his 6 great grandchildren, brother to the late Jimmy, father-in-law to Johnny and Hilary. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Lonan and Laxey Anti-Cancer Association c/o Mrs Julie Eastwood, Homefield, Church Road, Lonan, IM4 7JY.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019