JOUGHIN. Peacefully on Monday 8th July 2019 at Noble's Hospital, John Thomas (Tom) aged 94 years of Brinnington Care Home, York Road, Douglas, formerly of Marathon Drive and Joughin's Blacksmith, Market Street in Douglas. Brother of the late Andrew and a dear cousin of Barbara and Sheila. The funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Thursday 18th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 12, 2019