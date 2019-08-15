|
JOUGHIN. The relatives of the late John Thomas would like to express their sincere thanks for all the sympathy and kindness received during the sad time of the loss of Tom. Special thanks to doctors and nurses at Noble's Hospital, also the excellent care he received during his many years at Brinnington Care Home, Rev John Coldwell for his kind words and a most fitting service, Steven Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for all his help with the funeral arrangements, many thanks.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019