TINSLEY. on Saturday 4th April 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. John aged 79 years, formerly of Castletown. Beloved husband of Gillian, proud father of Alison, Elizabeth and Jonathan. Loved by his nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Many happy days spent at Manx Airlines. Cremation took place on Thursday 9th April. A Service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mission Aviation Fellowship, Castle House, Castle Hill Avenue, Folkestone, Kent. CT20 2TQ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street,Castletown. Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 10, 2020