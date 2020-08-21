|
Wardell. John born 4th of September 1948 aged 72 years, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Friday the 14th of August 2020. Wonderful husband and best friend of Ann, much loved father of Kez, Lee and Wayne. Dear father in law to Gemma, Nicoll and Janet, adorned papa of Katrina, Allanah, Orrin, Freya, Evie and Zara. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially by his sister Dorothy and brother Peter. The best friend that anyone could have wished to have. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 27th of August at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Crossroad Isle of Man, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, Isle of Man, IM4 2AY. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020