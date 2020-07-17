|
WARRILLIER-GRANT. On Sunday 28th June 2020, at Noble's Hospital, John, of Peel Road. Much loved father of Harry, Son of Tony Egan and the late Jeanette Warrillier-Grant, brother of Ashley, Chris, Cieran, Lewis, Alex, Claire and the late Peter, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Motiv8, Rosemary House, Mount Havelock, Douglas, IM1 2QG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020