John White Obituary
WHITE. On Monday 13th April 2020, suddenly at Noble's Hospital, John aged 69 years of Victoria Crescent in Douglas. Beloved husband of Karen, much loved dad of Adam and stepdad of Michael, father in law of Frances, dear brother of Robert, Alastair, Gordon, Rosemary, Lilian, Margaret, Kathleen, Isobel and the late Ellen. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral will take place. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020
