|
|
Whitfield. Peacefully on Sunday 18th August 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. John aged 82 years of Peel. Beloved husband of Carolyn, loving dad to Richard and Sarah, father in law to Andy much loved granddad to Lauren, Alex, Jamie, and Amber. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 6th September 2019 at 12Noon at Peel Methodist Chapel followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, no mourning clothes by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man Strang Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019