Carpenter: John William, aged 86 years, passed away peacefully at Noble's hospital, following a stroke. Much loved husband, father and grandfather will be greatly missed. Private cremation will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to "National Asthma Campaign". Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019