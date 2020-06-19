|
|
Fitchford. Peacefully on Saturday 13th June 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. John William aged 71 years of Peel. Loving husband to Debbie, dad to Christopher, Lisa and Julie, dear brother to Jean and the late Arthur, treasured brother in law to Kevin and Clare and uncle to Connor, Courtney and Clare. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 26th June 2020 at 12.15 in St Germans Cathedral, Peel, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be sent to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas IM1 4HJ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director Ltd) M5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 19, 2020