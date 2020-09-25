Home

WRIGHT. John, aged 71 years. Passed away peacefully on Friday 28th August 2020, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Susan, much loved father of Ben and Sam, loving grandfather of Lily-Rose, father-in-law to Michael and Rhian. He will be missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 1:15pm on Thursday 1st October at Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020
