Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan and Jacob Christian

Add a Memory
Jonathan and Jacob Christian Obituary
CHRISTIAN. Jonathan Wayne 08.11.1966 - 18.06.2020. CHRISTIAN. Jacob Daniel 15.09.2002 - 18.06.2020. Son and Grandson of Mona and Derry Christian. Interred in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Belfast 30.06.2020. Jonathan was a loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin and uncle. Jacob was a loving son, brother, cousin and uncle. A memorial service and thanksgiving for their lives will be held at 2.00pm Saturday 8 August at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, Woodbourne Road, Douglas.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -