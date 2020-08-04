|
|
CHRISTIAN. Jonathan Wayne 08.11.1966 - 18.06.2020. CHRISTIAN. Jacob Daniel 15.09.2002 - 18.06.2020. Son and Grandson of Mona and Derry Christian. Interred in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Belfast 30.06.2020. Jonathan was a loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin and uncle. Jacob was a loving son, brother, cousin and uncle. A memorial service and thanksgiving for their lives will be held at 2.00pm Saturday 8 August at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, Woodbourne Road, Douglas.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020