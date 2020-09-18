Home

On Wednesday 26th August suddenly at Noble's Hospital, Jonathan aged 71 years of Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, dearly loved husband of the late Lynne, much loved Daddy of Justin and Caroline and proud Grandpa to his grandchildren James and Arthur. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to www.douglasrufciom.rfu.club. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
