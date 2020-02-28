|
ELLIS. José age 93, peacefully at home in Laxey on Tuesday 18th February with her daughter beside her. Much loved mother of Louise and Ian, devoted wife of the late John Ellis. Funeral at Christ Church Laxey at 12.45pm on Wednesday 4th March, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to [email protected] or Christ Church Laxey. Enquiries to A Duggan & Son, Funeral Directors, Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas. Tel: 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020