Astall. Joseph (Joe) aged 85 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Sunday 15th December 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, dear father of Matt, father in law of Katherine and a much loved grandad of Tom, Darcey and Harry. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, at 11.30am on Wednesday 8th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, c/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary, or Craig's Heartstong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Dive, Douglas. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020