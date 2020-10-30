|
Moore. On Tuesday the 20th of October 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Joseph Edward (Joe) aged 87 years of Hazel Court, Pulrose, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Phyllis, dearest father of Simon, Peter and Eddie. A dear father in law, grandad and great grandad. Dear brother of Norman and the late Olive, George and Bobby. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Noble's Hospital for their care and kindness. The funeral service will be held at the the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 5th of November at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the RNLI Douglas Branch, The Life Boat Station, South Quay, Douglas or to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020