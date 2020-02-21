|
KAUFMANN. Suddenly at his home, Joseph Paul aged 44 years of Strang Close, Union Mills. Beloved son of Marie and the late Paul, dearly loved brother of Ryan, much loved stepson of Joe. He will be sadly missed by Kieron and all his family and many friends. A service to celebrate Joseph's life will take place at 2pm on Thursday 27th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. (Please feel free to wear casual clothing). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Salvation Army (Douglas Corps), Fairfield School, Tynwald Street, Douglas, IM1 1BE. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020