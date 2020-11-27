|
|
QUINN. On Thursday 19th November 2020 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home, Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Carol, dearly loved father of Lee, Claire and John and doting grandfather of Joseph, Zane and Xara. He will be greatly missed by all his family including his son in law John and his daughter in law Dawn as well as his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St Marys Roman Catholic Church, Douglas, Isle of Man on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 12:00 pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Isle of Man Hospice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020