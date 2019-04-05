|
LEECE, on Monday 25th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Joseph Samuel (JOE) aged 82 years of Close Cubbon, Peel and Ballaoates Farm St Johns. Dearly loved brother of Edith and her husband Roy; Brother of the late William and Henry. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 9th April at St Johns Methodist Chapel at 1.00pm followed by interment at Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Hospice IOM at the Strang, Braddan.IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 851377.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019