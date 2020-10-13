Home

HAMER. On Thursday 8th October 2020. Peacefully at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Josephine (Jo) aged 76 years of Marashen Crescent, Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Bernie, dearly loved mother of Stuart and dear mother-in- law of Pauline. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 2:45pm on Friday 16th October. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Aid Rescue, Beechfield, Glen Auldyn, Ramsey, IM7 2AD. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 13, 2020
