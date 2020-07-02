|
HULME. Josie, passed away peacefully at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, a month before her 92nd birthday, beloved wife of the late Len, treasured mum of Marjorie, much loved mum-in-law of Robert and a loving and very proud grandma of Joanne, a much loved auntie, sister-in-law and friend to many, she will be much missed by all. Funeral service will be held at St Peters Church, Onchan at 12.30pm on Thursday 9th July 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or The National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO), 8 Ashfield Avenue, Union Mills, IM4 4LN. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 2, 2020