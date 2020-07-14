|
Hulme. Josie. Marjorie and family would like to say thank you to everyone who attended Mum's funeral, it was wonderful to see so many there. Thank you to Stephen, and Jerry for their part. Our thanks are due to so many. Thank you to our family, our friends, our neighbours, and mum's friends and neighbours, without you all, this journey would have been so much more difficult. Thank you for the many, many cards, flowers, personal visits, and phone calls, they have really helped at this sad time and the written words about mum have been heartwarming. To all who have been involved in mum's care over the months, we thank you for everything. To Onchan Village Walk Practice, Karsons Pharmacy, district nurses, paramedics, Hospice IOM, and the brilliant staff and Drs at Ramsey Cottage hospital, who made mum's last days as peaceful as possible. Our thanks also to Emma Gelling, Sharon at A Cut Above, Lottie, and Marie, all ladies who were so kind to mum. Finally, a huge thank you to Rev Alessandra Di Chiara and Rev Malcolm Convery, for a beautiful service, to Ken Faragher and team, who made everything seamless, to Alexander nurseries for beautiful flowers, and to the Meadows Pavillion for their hospitality. Please forgive me if I have missed anyone out, there are so many to whom our appreciation is due, we thank you. Mum was a special lady, and will be missed more than words can say. Thank you xx
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 14, 2020