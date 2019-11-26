Home

Kneen. Joy Kneen (nee Talbot). On Thursday the 21st of November 2019 peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel, with those who loved her, will be sadly missed so very much. Dear wife of the late Ronnie Talbot and more recently the late Philip Kneen. Much loved mum of Angela and son in law Paul and Heather and son in law Charlie. A loving gran and great gran. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 28th of November at 2.00pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society, Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3 Tower House, Douglas, IM2 2EZ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019
