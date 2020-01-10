|
|
Clague. On Wednesday the 1st of January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Joyce aged 78 years of Ashberry Avenue, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late Stuart, dearest mother of David and Gaynor, mother in law of Rosalind and Gary. Loved grandma of Mark and Lauren, dear sister of June and also sister in law of Barney, beloved cousin of Ridgie. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at St Ninians Church, Douglas on Thursday the 16th of January at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Breathe Easy Isle of Man Support Group, British Lung Foundation, Care of the Treasurer, Thornton, Glenlough Circle, Glen Vine, IM4 4AX. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020