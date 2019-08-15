|
CORKILL. Peacefully on Saturday 20th April 2019, Joyce (Nee Richmond) aged 86 years at the Corrin Home, Peel and formerly of Crosby. Loving Wife of Eddie and dearest Mum of Cheryl and Miriam and their Husbands Andy and Iain. Adored Grand Mum of Luca, Charlie, Sadie and Abbie. Very sadly missed by all the family and her great many Friends. A service in memory of Joyce's life will be held at Marown Parish Church on Thursday 2nd May at 1.30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Please wear something Bright. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Marown Parish Church C/o the Vicar Rev Canon Janice Ward or to the Marown Memorial Playing Fields C/o the treasurer Gill Eaton. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019