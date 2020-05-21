|
CROWE. Joyce, passed away peacefully on Monday 18th May at Beaconsfield Nursing Home. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday 29th May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Mencap'. A live stream of Joyce's funeral service will be available. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2020