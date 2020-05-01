Home

Joyce Edna Moore

Joyce Edna Moore Obituary
Moore. Peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel. Joyce Edna aged 86 years formerly of Pulrose Douglas. Loving daughter to the late Florence and Robert and sister to the late William, she will be sadly missed by all her friends. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be sent to Friends of Corrin Memorial Home, Albany Road, Peel IM5 1HR. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020
