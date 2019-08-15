Home

Joyce Elizabeth Venables

Joyce Elizabeth Venables Obituary
VENABLES, Joyce Elizabeth on Friday 10th May at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey, aged 84 years. Formerly of Onchan. Dearly loved sister of Peter, Vivian and the late Daryl, Allen and Roy. Sister in law, Aunty, Great Aunty and friend. Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Tuesday 21st May at 10am, followed by burial in the Borough cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to The Leprosy Mission, c/o Corkhill and Callow. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
