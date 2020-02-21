|
Hacking. On Sunday the 16th of February 2020 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Joyce aged 98 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Les, beloved mum of Stephen and Sue, stepmum of Linda, John and Robbie. Loved nana to Patrick, Noah and Amy, Granjoy to Zoe, Katie and Abbie. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 4th of March at 1.15pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Castle View Nursing Home Comfort Fund, Ballatessan Meadow, Peel, IM5 1DX. Enquiries to David Lancaster Funeral Directors Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020