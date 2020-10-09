|
|
SHAW. Joyce Harrison, aged 92 years, formerly of Laxey. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd October at Sunnydale Residential Home. Wife of the late Dennis, mother of Ruth and John, mother in law to Sue and Fergie, and grandmother to Lisa, Sarah, Grant and Samantha, and great grandmother to 7. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Norbury Boathouse Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 9, 2020