Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kilpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Kilpatrick

Add a Memory
Joyce Kilpatrick Obituary
Kilpatrick. Joyce, aged 91 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully in Noble's Hospital on 26th October 2019. Wife of the late John, loving mother of Denise, mother in law to Bobby, gran to Bryony, great gran to Lewis and Freddie, dearly loved auntie and great aunt. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at The Bethel Church, Ramsey on Wednesday 6th November at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -