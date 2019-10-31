|
Kilpatrick. Joyce, aged 91 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully in Noble's Hospital on 26th October 2019. Wife of the late John, loving mother of Denise, mother in law to Bobby, gran to Bryony, great gran to Lewis and Freddie, dearly loved auntie and great aunt. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at The Bethel Church, Ramsey on Wednesday 6th November at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019