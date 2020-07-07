Home

LEADLEY. Peacefully on Thursday 2nd July 2020, at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel, Joyce aged 94 years formerly of Westlands, Peel. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence (Lawrie), dearest mum to Stephen, Michael, Andrew, David, Peter, Paul, Mark and their wives and partners, loved gran and great gran. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Thursday 9th July at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Peel, followed by burial in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to St Vincent de Paul Society, C/o Mrs P Holden, 78 Ballamaddrell, Port Erin, IM9 6AZ or Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020
