Moffitt. On Wednesday the 27th of March 2019 suddenly at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Victoria Road, Douglas. Joyce Maria aged 92 years, dearly beloved wife of the late John Herbert (Jackie). Dear sister of Dorothy and the late Mona, Pat, Fred and Roy. A much loved aunt of Tina and Sean. Will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her. The funeral service will be held at Kirk Braddan Church on Friday the 12th of April at 10.45am followed by cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to The Alzheimer's Society IOM, Suite 7, 3rd Floor, Well Road House, Market Street, Douglas, IM1 2PQ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019