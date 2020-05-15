|
Moyer. Peacefully on Wednesday 13th May 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Joyce aged 73 years of Africa Court, Douglas, formerly of Peel. Much loved wife of Michael (Mike), loving mum to Paul and Esther, step mother to Bryan, Mark and Peter, dear sister to Margaret. She will be greatly missed by all family and many friends. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough crematorium for immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Anti-Cancer Association, Unit 6B, Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IOM, IM2 1AL. Enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020