|
|
|
Moyer. (nee Cannan) Joyce; Mike, Paul, Esther, Bryan, Mark, Peter and sister Margaret would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the cards, letters, flowers and phone calls they have received following the sad loss of Joyce. They extend a sincere thank you to Reverend John Coldwell for a moving service and to Simon Mellor at David Lancaster Funeral Directors for his help and kindness throughout; and offer special thanks to everyone who lined the road and driveway and to Justin at E.L.S. for live-streaming the service. Finally, thank you to all whom sent donations in lieu of flowers. Your tributes gave us all great comfort.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 29, 2020