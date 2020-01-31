Home

ROCK. Joyce aged 91 years of Ramsey, passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th January at Brookfield Nursing Home. Wife of the late Noel, much loved mother of Elizabeth, Andy, Judy, Carol, Christine, Margaret and the late Peter, and a loving grandmother. She will be missed by her many friends. The funeral service will take place at St. Olaves Church, Ramsey on Thursday 6th February at 1.30pm followed by burial at Lezayre Churchyard. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020
